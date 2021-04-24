Phala Network (PHA) Reaches Market Cap of $124.45 Million

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 24th. During the last seven days, Phala Network has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. Phala Network has a total market capitalization of $124.45 million and $34.97 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001404 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00063444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00017359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00054262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00090912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $320.46 or 0.00642020 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,822.58 or 0.07658206 BTC.

Phala Network Profile

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

