Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Market Capitalization Tops $2.51 Million

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be purchased for $0.0540 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $2.51 million and $9,789.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00059526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.82 or 0.00268992 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $512.56 or 0.01022689 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,033.28 or 0.99829059 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00023123 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.05 or 0.00612650 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

