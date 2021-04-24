Phantasma Hits Market Cap of $46.72 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000927 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 29.7% against the dollar. Phantasma has a total market cap of $46.72 million and approximately $394,763.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,899.76 or 1.00183469 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00037457 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00011055 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00123540 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001981 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 coins and its circulating supply is 99,181,072 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars.

