Phantomx (PNX) Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Phantomx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Phantomx has a market cap of $71,221.53 and approximately $4.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Phantomx has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $246.52 or 0.00485495 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005259 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00030291 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,553.90 or 0.03060233 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

Phantomx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

