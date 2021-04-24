Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.30

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and traded as high as $1.33. Pharma-Bio Serv shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 11,403 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.35.

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Pharma-Bio Serv had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $4.49 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm. It provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil.

