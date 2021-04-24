Phoenixcoin Price Tops $0.0177 on Major Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $478.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,711.66 or 1.00057535 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00037485 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00011051 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $564.89 or 0.01114569 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.98 or 0.00485326 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.11 or 0.00371162 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00124158 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003957 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,559,400 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.