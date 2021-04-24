Phore Trading 22.7% Lower Over Last Week (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last week, Phore has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a market cap of $9.05 million and approximately $26,630.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00018298 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $635.83 or 0.01252194 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,878,190 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.