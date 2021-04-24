PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) Price Tops $5.31

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $7,197.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can currently be bought for $5.31 or 0.00010602 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00058889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.80 or 0.00269353 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.45 or 0.01019994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,964.22 or 0.99839435 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00022875 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.11 or 0.00605675 BTC.

About PieDAO DEFI++

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official website is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033 . PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi . The official message board for PieDAO DEFI++ is medium.com/piedao

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using U.S. dollars.

