Pigeoncoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $186,825.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 24th. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $3.77 million and $186,825.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00008829 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000105 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000540 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000034 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

