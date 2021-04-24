Pillar Price Tops $0.0479 on Major Exchanges (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 24th. In the last week, Pillar has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. Pillar has a market capitalization of $12.43 million and approximately $79,890.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pillar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Pillar Profile

Pillar is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

