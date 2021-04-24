Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) to post sales of $62.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.40 million. Ping Identity posted sales of $61.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year sales of $260.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $259.10 million to $261.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $295.24 million, with estimates ranging from $284.19 million to $301.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $63.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.77 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.06.

PING stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -338.14, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. Ping Identity has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $37.80.

In related news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 31,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $995,893.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,080 shares in the company, valued at $7,404,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,674,792. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PING. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ping Identity by 49.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Ping Identity by 130.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 31,404 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in Ping Identity by 31.3% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 154,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 66,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

