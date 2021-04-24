Pirate Chain (ARRR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $60.75 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 29% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 24th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.21 billion and $60.75 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 307.4% higher against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $12.46 or 0.00025258 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $204.59 or 0.00414605 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.23 or 0.00162593 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.41 or 0.00209564 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003448 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 56.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001046 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.