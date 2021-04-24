PirateCash Price Reaches $0.0908 on Exchanges (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last seven days, PirateCash has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $5,929.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0908 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000237 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 31,331,920 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

