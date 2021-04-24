Piscataqua Savings Bank Acquires Shares of 2,110 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.9% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,207.81.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,299.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,230.38 and a 12 month high of $2,306.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,131.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,877.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.