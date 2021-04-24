Piscataqua Savings Bank Invests $3.46 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 3.1% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.23.

NYSE:JPM opened at $150.19 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $82.40 and a 12 month high of $161.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.49 and its 200 day moving average is $130.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,141 shares of company stock worth $12,082,545. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

