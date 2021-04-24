Pivot Token Trading Down 33% This Week (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. In the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 33% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pivot Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00063641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00017268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00054631 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00091222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.52 or 0.00642805 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,910.60 or 0.07722204 BTC.

Pivot Token Coin Profile

PVT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.