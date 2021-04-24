PIXEL (PXL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $57.33 Million

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a total market cap of $57.33 million and $575.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,900.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $777.28 or 0.01557668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.20 or 0.00477360 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00056247 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004618 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

