Pizza Price Tops $0.0693 on Major Exchanges (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 24th. Over the last week, Pizza has traded down 32.9% against the dollar. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for $0.0693 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pizza has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $4,666.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.18 or 0.00213695 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00009046 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Pizza

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

