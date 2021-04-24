Pizza Trading Down 32.9% Over Last 7 Days (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0693 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges. Pizza has a market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $4,666.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pizza has traded 32.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.18 or 0.00213695 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00009046 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pizza Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.