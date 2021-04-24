Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.30

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.30 ($0.21) and traded as high as GBX 16.90 ($0.22). Plant Health Care shares last traded at GBX 15.75 ($0.21), with a volume of 618,667 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 16.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.63 million and a PE ratio of -9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 6.41.

About Plant Health Care (LON:PHC)

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the health, vigor, and yield of field crops, such as corn, soybeans, potatoes, and rice, as well as specialty crops, including fruits and vegetables.

