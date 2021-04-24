Plasma Finance (PPAY) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.11 Million

Plasma Finance (CURRENCY:PPAY) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. In the last seven days, Plasma Finance has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. One Plasma Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000482 BTC on popular exchanges. Plasma Finance has a total market capitalization of $29.49 million and $1.11 million worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00058365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.89 or 0.00267098 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $506.01 or 0.01017059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49,788.33 or 1.00073141 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00022789 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $298.07 or 0.00599106 BTC.

Plasma Finance Coin Profile

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Plasma Finance is plasma.finance . The official message board for Plasma Finance is medium.com/plasmapay

Plasma Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plasma Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plasma Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Plasma Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

