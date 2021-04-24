PlatonCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $453,826.00 (PLTC)

PlatonCoin (CURRENCY:PLTC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. PlatonCoin has a total market capitalization of $17.45 million and $453,826.00 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlatonCoin has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One PlatonCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PlatonCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00063304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00017566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00057925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00091293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.24 or 0.08123764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $324.05 or 0.00645017 BTC.

PlatonCoin Coin Profile

PlatonCoin (CRYPTO:PLTC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2020. PlatonCoin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,244,012 coins. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlatonCoin is platonfinance.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Platon Finance is a blockchain digital ecosystem designed to represent a bridge for all the people and business owners so everybody could learn, understand, use and benefit from blockchain, a revolution of technology. “

Buying and Selling PlatonCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatonCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatonCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatonCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlatonCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatonCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.