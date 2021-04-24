Playcent (PCNT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $546,785.00

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Playcent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001881 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Playcent has a total market cap of $10.66 million and approximately $546,785.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Playcent has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00063792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00017361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00054306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00091003 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.76 or 0.00644803 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,830.67 or 0.07676643 BTC.

About Playcent

Playcent is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,353,284 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

