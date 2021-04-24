Playgroundz (IOG) Market Capitalization Tops $2.30 Million

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. Playgroundz has a market cap of $2.30 million and $778.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Playgroundz has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for $0.0806 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00059170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.57 or 0.00265737 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.91 or 0.01014821 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,669.43 or 1.00056276 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00022873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $304.01 or 0.00600319 BTC.

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

