Playkey (PKT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $126,824.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Playkey has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $126,824.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey coin can now be purchased for $0.0824 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00063699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00017374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00055513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00091261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $329.31 or 0.00646777 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,947.04 or 0.07752074 BTC.

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey (PKT) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 coins. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

