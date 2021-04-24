PlotX (PLOT) Market Cap Reaches $6.52 Million

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One PlotX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlotX has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. PlotX has a market cap of $6.52 million and approximately $751,920.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PlotX

PlotX (CRYPTO:PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,707,039 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlotX’s official website is plotx.io . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using US dollars.

