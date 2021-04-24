Plutus PowerGen (LON:PPG) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Plutus PowerGen Plc (LON:PPG)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Plutus PowerGen shares last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,136,435 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.89 million and a P/E ratio of -0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.86.

About Plutus PowerGen (LON:PPG)

Plutus PowerGen Plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates flexible standby electricity generation sites in the United Kingdom. The company sells its power to national energy suppliers. Plutus PowerGen Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Plutus PowerGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plutus PowerGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.