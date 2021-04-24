POA (POA) Price Down 37.6% This Week

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. POA has a market capitalization of $18.80 million and $548,669.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can now be bought for about $0.0655 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, POA has traded down 37.6% against the dollar.
POA Coin Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 286,916,331 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official website for POA is poa.network. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
