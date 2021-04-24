Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) will post sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.92 billion. Polaris reported sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full-year sales of $8.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 billion to $8.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.17 billion to $8.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on PII. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.69.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $146.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.57 and a 200 day moving average of $111.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 443.79 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris has a 12 month low of $61.22 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,126,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,258,436.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,106.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,571 shares of company stock valued at $23,630,780 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $67,572,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $24,897,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Polaris by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,655,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at $31,147,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Polaris by 304.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 278,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,525,000 after purchasing an additional 209,586 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

