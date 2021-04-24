PolkaFoundry (PKF) Trading 7.1% Lower This Week

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00002583 BTC on major exchanges. PolkaFoundry has a market cap of $14.20 million and $622,195.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PolkaFoundry Profile

PKF is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,857,084 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

PolkaFoundry Coin Trading

