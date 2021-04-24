Polkalokr (LKR) Price Reaches $0.47

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last seven days, Polkalokr has traded down 42.3% against the dollar. Polkalokr has a market cap of $5.11 million and approximately $387,384.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkalokr coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000929 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00058939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.16 or 0.00264297 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $513.72 or 0.01011998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,737.93 or 0.99951422 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00023057 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $306.89 or 0.00604553 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,820,399 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

