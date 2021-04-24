PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Brokerages predict that PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) will report earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for PolyPid’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PolyPid will report full-year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.11) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PolyPid.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PolyPid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $931,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PolyPid during the fourth quarter worth $700,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in PolyPid in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in PolyPid during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.30. 6,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,162. PolyPid has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

