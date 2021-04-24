Poolz Finance Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.63 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 24th. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $23.23 million and approximately $7.63 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 42.7% lower against the dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for $14.67 or 0.00028919 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00058723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.63 or 0.00263453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $514.75 or 0.01014841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,738.86 or 1.00033095 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00023096 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.47 or 0.00604209 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

