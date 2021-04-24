POPCHAIN (PCH) Market Capitalization Hits $750,184.28

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded up 43.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last week, POPCHAIN has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One POPCHAIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. POPCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $750,184.28 and $844.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00015759 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00043751 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000112 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

POPCHAIN Profile

POPCHAIN (CRYPTO:PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 coins. The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain . POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

POPCHAIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

