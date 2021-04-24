PopularCoin Hits Market Cap of $377,119.33 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $377,119.33 and $12.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded up 25.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00061192 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $229.27 or 0.00452364 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,685.59 or 1.00004563 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00037721 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00011212 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.00123433 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About PopularCoin

POP is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,156,768,384 coins. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com . The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

PopularCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

