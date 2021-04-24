Populous (PPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $199.75 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded 36.8% lower against the dollar. Populous has a total market capitalization of $199.75 million and approximately $7.48 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.75 or 0.00007470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00063331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00017647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00056214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00091239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,119.22 or 0.08203771 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.24 or 0.00643763 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous (PPT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

