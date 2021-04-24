Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.38.

Several research analysts have weighed in on POSH shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Poshmark from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Poshmark stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. Poshmark has a 52-week low of $36.11 and a 52-week high of $104.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.71.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.15 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 11,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $492,688.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,688.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 17,514 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $740,491.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $740,491.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,921.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

