PotCoin (POT) Hits Market Cap of $8.39 Million

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 18% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. PotCoin has a market cap of $8.39 million and approximately $19,326.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0371 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,640.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,269.44 or 0.04481438 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.36 or 0.00452906 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $790.93 or 0.01561837 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $381.67 or 0.00753678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $238.72 or 0.00471390 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00060006 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.64 or 0.00410032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004465 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,101,716 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

