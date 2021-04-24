Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,964 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Powell Industries worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Powell Industries by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,422,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,946,000 after acquiring an additional 57,577 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Powell Industries by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 33,576 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Powell Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 95,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Powell Industries by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 83,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 46,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Powell Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POWL opened at $35.02 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $37.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.82. The firm has a market cap of $408.86 million, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $106.58 million for the quarter. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 3.21%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

