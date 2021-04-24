PowerPool (CVP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.61 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $53.36 million and $3.61 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerPool coin can currently be purchased for about $2.31 or 0.00004670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 42.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00065920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00018201 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00091914 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00054041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $328.78 or 0.00665614 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,722.84 or 0.07536878 BTC.

PowerPool Coin Profile

PowerPool is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,128,598 coins. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

