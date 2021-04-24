PowerPool Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.82 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last week, PowerPool has traded 40.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $52.63 million and $3.82 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerPool coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.28 or 0.00004547 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00062935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00017399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00057368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00091240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.08 or 0.08132797 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.34 or 0.00638108 BTC.

PowerPool Coin Profile

PowerPool (CVP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,128,598 coins. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

