PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb grew its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 147.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,698 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $14,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.61.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $174.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.46. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $175.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

