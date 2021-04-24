Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.66

Shares of Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.66 and traded as low as $12.63. Prada shares last traded at $12.78, with a volume of 410 shares traded.

PRDSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Prada from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Societe Generale lowered Prada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Prada from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

