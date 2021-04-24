PrairieView Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

PrairieView Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $110.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.51. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

