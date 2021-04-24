PrairieView Partners LLC Has $13.17 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

PrairieView Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 2.1% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $13,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 919,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,654,000 after purchasing an additional 52,120 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 889,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,374,000 after acquiring an additional 15,056 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 722,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,725,000 after acquiring an additional 91,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 688,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,641,000 after acquiring an additional 32,508 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $101.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.28. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $64.93 and a twelve month high of $101.95.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.