PrairieView Partners LLC Purchases 9,498 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 81.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 36,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB opened at $55.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.80. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

