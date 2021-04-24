PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 3,839 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

PrairieView Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.4% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,785,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 117,752 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average is $46.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $51.46.

