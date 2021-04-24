PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 71,665 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

PrairieView Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,665 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.3% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.