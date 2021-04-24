PrairieView Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

PrairieView Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.4% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of VBR opened at $171.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.47. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $86.95 and a 12-month high of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

