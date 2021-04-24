Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $64.68

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $64.68 and traded as high as $68.72. Preformed Line Products shares last traded at $65.45, with a volume of 7,503 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.68. The stock has a market cap of $322.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $118.51 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLPC. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

